The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, The Home Depot, Sanofi, Applied Materials and CVS Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Sanofi SNY, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT and CVS Health Corporation CVS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stocks Reports for Apple, Home Depot and Sanofi

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, The Home Depot, and Sanofi. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Apple have underperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (-0.8% vs. +13.2%) on persistent worries that the iPhone maker may struggle in the post-pandemic world as demand for its products was pulled forward.

This is a plausible view, but the Zacks analyst believes that Apple should continue to benefit from momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.

Apple's near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Also, its focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

The Home Depot shares have gained +13.4% over the last six months against the Zacks Retail Building Products industry's gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst expects this momentum to continue as the company executes its One Home Depot plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements.

The company is also effectively adapting to the continued boom in renovations and construction activities, driven by investments in its business over the years. However, increased penetration of lumber products in the company's sales mix continue to hurt gross margin. Also, continued pressure from shrink and higher transportation costs are major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on The Home Depot here >>> )

Shares of Sanofi have gained +10.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +10.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Sanofi's Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent.

Meanwhile, its R&D pipeline is strong and several data readouts are expected in 2021. Further, the 2020 Synthorx and Principia acquisitions have strengthened its R&D pipeline.

However, weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs remain major headwinds for the company. Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in a slowdown of new patient starts of certain drugs as well as deferral of some vaccinations.

(You can read the full research report on Sanofi here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials and CVS Health.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you're looking for big gains, there couldn't be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You're invited to check out Zacks' Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor's Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.