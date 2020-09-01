The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Salesforce and Texas Instruments

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 1, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Apple AAPL, Salesforce.com CRM and Texas Instruments TXN.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

The Key Is Nonfarm Payrolls: Global Week Ahead

It is the first week of September.

What will traders be paying attention to? Like pretty much every first week of a given month, the big macro moment is the U.S. non-farm payroll report.

The post-lockdown U.S. jobs recovery should continue. An impressive 1.375 million U.S. job additions are expected, and a trip down to a 9.8% from 10.2% last month is what to look for from the Household Unemployment rate.

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, reordered for equity traders—

(1) Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe Has Resigned

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier and author of the signature shock-and-awe “Abenomics” stimulus strategy, has resigned for health reasons.

Sweeping to power in late 2012, Abe deployed his three arrows of Abenomics — large-scale monetary easing, fiscal spending and structural reforms — to reignite the world’s third biggest economy after years of sub-par growth and falling prices.

Japan watchers are split on its success. The central bank’s “bazooka” stimulus program improved business sentiment and weakened the yen, giving exporters windfall profits that trickled down to wages and new jobs.

But the country has also been sinking deeper into recession and Abe leaves behind a pile of unfinished business. Investors are keen to figure out who his successor could be and what this means for the legacy of Abenomics.

(2) Friday Brings a Non-Farm Payroll Report

Friday’s August non-farm payrolls will be a reality check on the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic on Main Street, even as Wall Street rallies to record highs.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. economy created 1.55 million new jobs versus 1.76 million in July.

Weekly jobless claims hovered around 1 million last week, suggesting a labor market recovery may be stalling as the health crisis drags on, government support dries up and Congress remains gridlocked over potential new stimulus.

Jobs data is also in focus after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its approach, saying the Fed would put more weight in bolstering labor markets. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit record highs — powered by Amazon, Microsoft and Apple — in a rally that has accentuated the divide between the blistering stock market and a still-badly damaged U.S. economy.

Slowing U.S. job growth and rising COVID-19 rates raise doubts on the recovery’s strength — in a landmark shift, Fed changes its approach to inflation and the labor market.

(3) We Get Fresh China PMIs

Fresh readings of China’s factory activity should provide a health check on the world’s second-largest economy.

The vast industrial sector is steadily returning to levels seen before the pandemic paralyzed huge swathes of the economy early this year.

Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure and surprisingly resilient exports have been the main drivers propelling the rebound, but private consumption is lagging as consumers remain cautious about spending.

Signals point in the right direction. Industrial profits grew in July at the fastest pace since June 2018.

The official PMI, scheduled for Monday, is seen picking up moderately to 51.2 in August from July’s four-month high of 51.1 and Tuesday’s Caixin factory PMI is expected to ease to 52.7 from 52.8 in July.

(4) How Are Emerging Market Economies Doing Now?

Data releases across bigger emerging markets should provide fresh reading on how developing nations are weathering the post-pandemic landscape.

Turkey’s GDP reading due on Monday is expected to show a contraction of nearly 12% in the second quarter, which would be its worst year-over-year performance in over a decade.

Turkey’s lira has tumbled to record lows in recent weeks and the economy, suffering also from a severe hit to tourism, is expected to shrink for the full year.

Data on Tuesday is expected to show Brazil’s economy shrank 9.4% in the second quarter, as the country suffers the second worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. Economic activity began to stir after President Jair Bolsonaro launched fiscal spending to deal with the COVID-19 aftermath, but optimism has been dented by fears this approach could derail his austerity agenda.

(5) Germany Will Sell a Green Bond

The Eurozone’s benchmark bond issuer, Germany, is set to sell its first green bond in September, perhaps as early as next week.

The sale of at least 4 billion euros of new green debt marks a milestone for a market that accounts for less than 4% of global bond issuance, making it difficult for central banks and investors to build green bond portfolios.

Yet green bond supply is growing fast and stands to benefit from hefty state spending in the wake of the coronavirus shock.

Germany is a laggard. France issued its first green bond in 2017; others such as the Netherlands and Belgium followed. Still, Europe’s biggest economy now has its sights set on issuing green bonds across the yield curve quickly, providing a reference point that could encourage other sovereigns to sell green debt. Better late than never, as they say.

Top Zacks #1 Rank Stocks

At the top of our #1 list, when sorted by Market Cap, are these three U.S. tech stocks. Note: they all get poor Zacks Value scores of F. Beware!

(1) Apple: This is a $500 dollar stock now, giving this ticker a $2.14T market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of D and a Zacks Momentum score of F.

(2) Salesforce.com:This is a $271 a share stock, giving this ticker a $244.3B market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of F and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

(3) Texas Instruments:This is a $143 a share stock, giving this ticker a $131.4B market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of C and a Zacks Momentum score of F.

Key Global Macro

The key Global Week Ahead macro report is the August U.S. non-farm payroll report on Friday.

On Tuesday, the ISM manufacturing index for the U.S. comes out. 54.5 is consensus.

Italy (52.0 consensus) and Germany (53.0 consensus) release manufacturing PMIs. The Eurozone manufacturing PMI consensus is 51.7.

India releases its manufacturing PMI too.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is going to keep its 0.25% policy rate.

On Wednesday, private ADP payrolls are looking for +900K job additions.

On Thursday, the ISM non-manufacturing index for the US comes out. 57.0 is the consensus.

On Friday, August payrolls and the companion household survey are expected to post another solid gain of +1.375 million, another decline in the unemployment rate to 9.8% from 10.2%, and a further deceleration in reported wage growth to +4.5% y/y.

