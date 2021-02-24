The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Procter & Gamble, Deere, T-Mobile US and Gilead Sciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 24, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Deere & Company DE, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Procter & Gamble, Deere & Co. and More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Procter & Gamble and Deere. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple shares have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past year (+69.1% vs. +22.3%), though the stock has been under pressure lately as sentiment has soured on Tech stocks in a rising interest rate environment. The Zacks analyst believes that Apple’s prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch and robust growth in the Services business.

Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising, AppleCare and payment services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results.

Further, iPhone sales increased due to strong demand for iPhone 12 devices. China and Japan iPhone sales increased significantly. Apple did not provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the pandemic.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Shares of Procter & Gamble have lost -7.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s loss of -8.8%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the Procter & Gamble stock has been benefiting from its robust earnings and sales surprise trend.

While it has reported an earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the third straight time in the fiscal second-quarter. Further, earnings and sales improved on a year over year basis.

Margins benefited from cost leverage and productivity initiatives, while sales were aided by strength across all segments, robust shipments, pricing and mix. Driven by the robust results, it raised its outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Stiff competition also remains a woe.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>> )

Deere shares have gained +26.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Farm Equipment industry’s gain of +29.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that a pick-up in commodity prices bodes well for agricultural equipment demand. The Construction and Forestry segment is likely to gain on strong demands from the housing market.

Deere’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors, the company expects net income for fiscal 2021 between $4.6 billion and $5 billion.

However, higher steel costs and freight costs are expected to dent the company’s margins in the near term. Nevertheless, Deere’s focus on investing in new products with advanced technologies positions it well for growth.

(You can read the full research report on Deere here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US and Gilead Sciences.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deere & Company (DE): Get Free Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.