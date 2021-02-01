The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Chevron and Lockheed Martin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Chevron Corporation CVX and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Microsoft and Tesla

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Microsoft and Tesla. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+69.3% vs. +17.3%), as the company benefitted from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables.

Apple's near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds.

Microsoft shares have gained +38.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer – Software industry's rise of +31.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft is benefiting from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of Surface devices and Xbox Game Pass is expected to boost growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics.

However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and other cloud rivals, is likely to impede margin expansion.

Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+551.9% vs. +274.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Tesla has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.

Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth. Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, up around 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla's prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron and Lockheed Martin.



