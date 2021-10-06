The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Mastercard, Verizon, Target and Gilead Sciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Mastercard Incorporated MA, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Target Corporation TGT and Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Mastercard and Verizon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Mastercard and Verizon. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Apple have modestly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+23.7% vs. +31.8%), however, its Services and Wearables businesses are expected to drive top-line growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond. The Zacks analyst believes that Apple has been benefiting from momentum in the Services business, strong adoption of Apple Pay and growing Apple Music subscriber base.

The company’s ability to attract small developers remains a key catalyst for growth. Apple devices also continue to gain traction among enterprises. The management, however, expects revenues in the September quarter to be lower than in June. Stiff competition from players in the tablet market such as Amazon, HTC, Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard has been negatively impacting iPad’s growth.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Mastercard shares have lost -6.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s loss of -16.1%. Higher expenses, high rebates and incentives have been weighing on the company's margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Mastercard’s strategic acquisitions, product-diversification and geographic-expansion initiatives augur well for long-term growth. A strong capital position enables the company to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend hikes.

(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>> )

Shares of Verizon have lost -2.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s loss of -6.6%. Heavy spending on promotion and lucrative discounts have been weighing on margins. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that it is well-poised to benefit from a disciplined network strategy and a customer-centric business model.

The company has witnessed a healthy demand curve across core businesses backed by a focused roadmap for technology leadership. This momentum is expected to continue on the back of diligent execution of operational plans along with dedicated 5G endeavors.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target and Gilead Sciences.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.