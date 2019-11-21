The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Comcast, NVIDIA, GlaxoSmithKline and Global Payments

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK and Global Payments Inc. GPN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Comcast and NVIDIA

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Comcast Corp. and NVIDIA Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry year to date (+68.8% vs. +65.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment and improved iPhone sales owing to the trade-in programs.

Non-iPhone devices continue to perform well, driven by strong demand for iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. The company’s expanded portfolio that now includes new MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and streaming service Apple TV+ is a key catalyst.

Nevertheless, uncertainties over the timeframe of the resolution of the U.S.-China trade war do not bode well for the company. Further, antitrust investigations, App Store-related lawsuits and Spotify’s complaint increase legal woes.

Shares of Comcast have gained 23% in the past two-year period against Zacks Cable Television industry’s rise of 14.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from solid growth in a number of residential and business services high-speed Internet customers.

The company’s strategy of providing high-speed Internet at an affordable cost plays a key role in improving customer experience. Growing popularity of Xfinity products is also a key catalyst. Moreover, expansion in the wireless user base and the security and automation services customer base is a growth driver.

However, Comcast continues to lose video subscribers due to cord cutting. Moreover, a high debt level is a headwind.

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry year to date (+55.8% vs. +32.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Solid momentum of its real-time ray tracing technology is also a positive.

Increase in Hyperscale demand is a tailwind for Data Center business as well. Growing adoption in the inference market is an upside too. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

However, the company’s bleak guidance for the fourth quarter due to seasonality is a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GlaxoSmithKline plc and Global Payments Inc.

