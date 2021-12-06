The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Cisco Systems, Linde, Exelon and Keurig Dr Pepper

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Linde plc LIN, Exelon Corporation EXC and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Cisco & Linde

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Cisco Systems, and Linde. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Apple have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+34.4% vs. +26%). The Zacks analyst believes that Apple has been benefiting from the continued momentum in the Services segment and robust performances from iPhone, iPad, Mac.

Apple’s Services and Wearables businesses are expected to drive top-line growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond. AAPL’s Services portfolio has emerged as its new cash cow. Apple expects revenues for each product category to grow year-over-year, except for iPad, which is expected to decline on the back of supply shortages. Supply chain constraints due to paucity of silicon and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions remain a headwind.

Cisco shares have gained +29.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +27.1%. The Zacks analyst is optimistic about dominant market position, innovative prowess, product range, growth initiatives and dividend payouts. Order growth in new markets is another major positive.

Healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic is likely to drive Cisco’s growth in the quarters ahead. The buyout of Acacia Communications also bodes well. Integration risks as well as stiff competition from smaller players remain headwinds, though.

Shares of Linde have gained +7.3% in the last six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry’s loss of -3.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand at a time when industrial production is improving worldwide.

With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Linde’s process gas, hydrogen, is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. Since the third quarter last year, however, there has been a steady decline in LIN’s contractual sale of gas product backlog.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exelon and Keurig Dr Pepper.

