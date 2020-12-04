The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin and PNC Financial Services Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 4, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Johnson & Johnson. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+67.6% vs. +14.2%) on the back of continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. However, iPhone sales declined in the September-quarter release due to weakness in China and absence of the new iPhone.

Nevertheless, Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s loss of -2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of the company. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +1.6% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +2.2%. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. The Zacks analysts believes that these lawsuits have resulted in uncertainties. At the same time, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue.

However, the company has raised its 2020 outlook due to faster-than-expected recovery in the Medical Devices unit with trends expected to improve further in Q4 and 2021. The Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in the near-term.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin and The PNC Financial Services Group.

