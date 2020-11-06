The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Amazon, T-Mobile US, UnitedHealth Group and Automatic Data Processing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Amazon and T-Mobile

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Amazon.com and T-Mobile US. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period (+56.5% vs. +7.4%) on the back of continued momentum in the Services business, strong adoption of Apple Pay and growing Apple Music subscriber base.

Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. However, iPhone sales declined due to weakness in China and absence of the new iPhone.

Apple did not provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. However, the company expects iPhone sales to grow in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Shares of Amazon have gained +80.5% over the past year against the broader market’s rise of +12.7%, with the company benefiting from a coronavirus-led spike in online orders which drove growth in its online stores sales. Moreover, the surge in online grocery shopping was a major positive.

Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remained tailwind. Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features remained a major positive.

Expanding smart home products offerings were tailwinds. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain major concerns. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are risks.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

T-Mobile’s shares have gained +34% over the past six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s rise of +9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is likely to gain from the deployment of a mid-band 5G spectrum in multiple locations.

T-Mobile has deployed its mid-band 5G spectrum in about 410 cities and towns across the United States. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. It surpassed AT&T in total branded customers in postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator.

T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for consumers and small enterprises have not improved the bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UnitedHealth Group and Automatic Data Processing.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.