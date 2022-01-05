The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Meta Platforms FB.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) at a $3 Trillion Market Cap?

Apple briefly crossed $3 trillion in market cap in intraday trading on Jan 3, becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to hit this much-coveted milestone. Shares of the iPhone-maker increased 2.5% to finally close at $182.01, with total market capitalization at $2.986 trillion.

Apple reached $1 trillion in market capitalization in mid-2018 and achieved a $2-trillion valuation in August 2020, becoming the first U.S. company to achieve that milestone.

Apple’s robust outperformance can be attributed to strong demand for its iPhone. The company’s 5G-supported iPhone has witnessed robust demand despite coronavirus-induced supply chain headwinds and short supply of chips.

Apple has benefited from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning waves, which drove demand for iPad and Mac personal computers.

Since March 2020, when coronavirus first sent the world into lockdown, Apple’s shares have outperformed its MAMAA peers that include Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms. The term MAMAA has been coined by Mad Money’s Jim Cramer in replacement of FAANG after Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms.

Apple shares have returned 166.4% since Feb 28, 2020 in contrast to Alphabet’s, Microsoft’s, Amazon’s and Meta Platform’s returns of 116.6%, 106.7%, 81% and 75.9%, respectively.

Apple shares have also outperformed the Zacks Computer- Mini Computers industry.

Prospects Remain Robust

Apple’s 2022 prospects remain strong thanks to a continuous iPhone upgrade cycle and strong growth of the Services business.

According to latest Strategy Analytics data cited by 9TO5 Mac, Apple is dominating the 5G smartphone space in terms of global 5G shipment share, thanks to strong demand for iPhone 13.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is now speculated to add a 48 mega-pixel lens for its upcoming iPhone in 2022 and periscope lens in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Apple is now expected to manufacture 259 million iPhones in 2022, up 9% year over year, per estimates by Mizuho Securities analyst Yasuo Nakane.

Other notable expectations are a new 27-inch iMac powered by Apple Silicon, a redesigned MacBook Air, a new generation of iPad Pro and Apple Watch that promises a new design, body temperature sensor, as well as new additional health and fitness tracking.

Apple’s augmented-reality headset is the most anticipated product in 2022. The iPhone-maker is now rumored to launch its first AR headset in the second half of 2022. Per 9TO5 Mac, which cited a Digitimes report, the rumored AR headset has completed the second phase of prototype testing and is expected to be in production in the second quarter of 2022. This high-end commercial-purpose device is expected to cost more than $2000.

Meanwhile, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release a new helmet-type headset with Micro-OLED displays and AR/VR capabilities in 2022. This headset is expected to comprise 15 camera modules, of which eight will be dedicated for AR video experiences.

AR glasses from Apple, once available, will intensify competition for the likes of Meta and Alphabet division Google. Meta recently announced its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.

Apple’s Services and Wearables businesses are expected to drive top-line growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond. Although Apple’s business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone, the Services portfolio has emerged as the company’s new cash cow.

Apple’s endeavors to open up its ecosystem through partnerships with the likes of Samsung and Amazon are positive for the Services segment.

Apple currently has more than 745 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The App Store continues to draw the attention of prominent developers from around the world, helping the company offer appealing new apps that drive App Store traffic.

Increasing Regulation is a Concern

However, Apple, along with its big tech peers like Google, is facing regulatory headwinds.

Both Google and Apple continue to face strict regulatory pressure against their unfair trade practices with small local businesses. Allegedly, both companies have exploited small app makers by charging a significant chunk of their sales and discarding the apps anytime.

Apart from this, Apple is accused of abusing its control over its mobile devices, harming competition and inflating prices via iPhone app sales. Apple is now facing regulatory issues in the U.S. and India over its App store practices.

In India, Apple will face an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (“CCI”), the chief national competition regulator in India, over allegations of violating certain antitrust laws. CCI ordered the probe following a non-profit organization, Together We Fight Society’s, complaint against the tech giant’s App Store payment rules.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.