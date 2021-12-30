The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Abbott Laboratories, Infosys, General Motors and NIO

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Infosys Limited INFY, General Motors Company GM and NIO Inc. NIO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Abbott and Infosys

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Abbott Laboratories, and Infosys. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Apple have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+34.9% vs. +30.4%), with the company benefiting from momentum in its Services business, increased adoption of Apple Pay and a steadily growing subscriber base of Apple Music.

Although Apple’s business primarily runs around iPhones, the Services portfolio has emerged as its new cash cow. Supply chain constraints due to silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions, however, are the major headwinds for AAPL. Pandemic-related uncertainties also forced Apple to not provide any guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Abbott shares have gained +30.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s loss of -2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Abbott’s branded generics and international diabetes businesses are likely to drive growth in the quarters ahead. New product launches and acquisitions are other major catalysts.

During third-quarter 2021, Abbott registered organic sales growth across each of its operating segments, barring Neuromodulation. In Adult Nutrition, it reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. A challenging business environment, especially in China, is likely to weigh on Abbott’s top-line though.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

Shares of Infosys have gained +14.8% in the last three months against the Zacks IT Services industry’s gain of +1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services.

Infosys’ focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is another tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics is a key catalyst. Rising anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries, high subcontractor costs as well as its compensation revision with higher variable pay and incentives, have been weighing on margins though.

(You can read the full research report on Infosys here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors and NIO.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.