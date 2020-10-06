The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amgen, Exxon Mobil, S&P Global, HSBC and LULU

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 6, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Amgen AMGN, Exxon Mobil XOM, S&P Global SPGI, HSBC Holdings HSBC and Lululemon Athletica LULU.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stocks Reports for Amgen, Exxon Mobil and S&P Global

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amgen, Exxon Mobil and S&P Global. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry in the year to date period (+3.9% vs. -3%). The Zacks analyst believes that while Amgen’s drugs like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same.

Meanwhile, sales of Amgen’s in-office administration products are being hurt by COVID-19 related business disruption. Nonetheless, Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which can drive long-term growth.

Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline while regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen also expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in the second half of 2020. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>> )

Shares of Exxon Mobil have lost -50.8% over the past year against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s fall of -48.7%, reflecting the tough oil price environment. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for ExxonMobil's upstream businesses.

ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of more than 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries.

Recently, after getting government approval, ExxonMobil decided to proceed with the Payara field offshore development in Guyana. However, the firm’s recent third-quarter 2020 update hints at a challenging quarter. The company expects weak refining margins to have hurt its downstream business. Moreover, the integrated firm expects the drop in realized gas prices to have affected its upstream operations.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>> )

S&P Global shares have gained +42.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Business Information Services industry’s rise of +9.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services.

Buyouts have helped it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

However, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.

(You can read the full research report on S&P Global here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HSBC Holdings and Lululemon Athletica.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.