The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon.com, Snap, Netflix, PayPal and Match Group

5 Stocks for Millennials to Watch in the New Normal

Millennials have played a pivotal role in the change in consumer preference. This age group prefers paying more for products based on source or supply chain of ingredients, companies’ social and human resource policy and focus on environment protection.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the tech-savvy generation has helped in boosting the adoption and use of technology. The group is inclined toward usage of mobile applications for information, finance management, remote working, staying connected with friends, entertainment and much more.

Digital Financial Assists Take Center stage

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many new trends serving as the “new normal.” Most millennials are either first-generation entrepreneurs or freelancers and are dealing with changeable sources of income and career uncertainty. In this scenario, they resort to a mix of apps that help them shape their financial future and cater to their emergency cash needs.

Millennials not only enjoy the swipe to pay service but they also use an array of digital apps that can track expenses, save tax, offer instant credit and much more. In fact, some apps are designed to help one keep track of funds to pay rents, manage multiple EMI payments or medical emergency costs. Millennials looking to grow their wealth opt for investment advisory apps like Robinhood.

Additionally, this section of the population has the tendency to turn away from credit cards. In fact, they look for more flexible and responsible ways of paying for their purchases. Thus, their smartphones have small credit lending apps.

Apps Reduce Employee Turnover

The working environment will not be the same postthe pandemic. Since the coronavirus outbreak, more employees have been allowed to work at home or work for reduced hours. In fact, the pandemic showed that video conferencing, productivity software and AI can effectively accommodate work outside the traditional office setting. And employees have adjusted rapidly to the remote working trend, with a remarkable degree of success.

But, coming to millennials whorank work-life-balance high on their list of priorities when considering employment options, it is essential to offer alternate schedule for work and focus on app-based online training, project communication, remote meetings and much more to avoid turnovers. In reality, millennials are socially and professionally inclined toward mobile technology.

In fact, only 30% of these employees are emotionally or behaviorally attached to their job for reasons of incentive. Per a recent Gallup Report, estimated millennial turnover costs the U.S. economy $30.5 billion annually.

Earlier in an exercise model run by Japan’s Microsoft, it has been seen that limiting meetings to 30 minutes and encouraging online discussions instead of face-to-face encounters with coworkers have boosted productivity.

Millennial’s Inclination Toward Tech and Hot Stocks

From gaming to chatting, shopping, social media or streaming, millennials check their phones an average 13 times an hour. These digital natives can spend nearly 10 hours a day on their smartphones. Mobile applications not only help them socialize but also provide different perspectives and information through educational media, like books and documentaries.

When it comes to investments, millennials have time in their ally to put money to work in the stock market. Robinhood has attracted many new investors during thecoronavirus pandemic and these millennials prefer investing in hot stocks rather than putting money into growth-oriented, time-tested businesses. Hot stocks are those that are in high demand, especially those from technology and telecom sectors. Also, companies that recently got listed and are in high demand fall in this category.

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted technological innovation, helping several microcap companies grow suddenly. And the bonus is, many of these companies deal in technology, which are being highly used during the pandemic crisis.

5 Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Given the current scenario, millennial investors can keep a close watch on these five stocks that will continue to rally post the pandemic and fit into the new normal.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 21.5% against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s estimated earnings decline of 41.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 1.3% over the past 60 days. Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Snap Inc. offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people communicate through short videos and images. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 37.5% compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s estimated earnings growth of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 4.4% over the past 60 days. Snap carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Netflix, Inc. provides subscription streaming entertainment services. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 55.7% against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s estimated earnings decline of 9.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 7.5% over the past 90 days. Netflix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and iZettle products.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.1% compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s estimated earnings growth of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-quarter earnings has climbed 3.7% over the past 60 days. PayPal carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating applications under the brand Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.2% against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s estimated earnings decline of 1.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 14.6% over the past 60 days. Match Group carries a Zacks Rank #3.

