The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon.com, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Oracle Corp

Chicago, IL – January 31, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, and Oracle Corp. ORCL.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Verizon and Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ), Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ), and Oracle Corp. ( ORCL ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (-12.9% vs. +15%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon has been benefiting from its Prime program, delivery and logistic system in the e-commerce space. Strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding AMZN’s cloud dominance.

An expanding AWS services portfolio has helped Amazon gain momentum in the space. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Rising expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages, however, remain concerns.

Verizon shares have lost -6.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s loss of -14.1%. Verizon operates in an intensely competitive wireless market in the United States, which impacts its profitability. Hefty expenses on promotions, lucrative discounts to attract customers as well as high auctioning expenses are expected to further stress margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Verizon is poised to benefit from rapid 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. It currently covers more than 95 million people with 5G Ultra Wideband. Investment in 5G Ultra Wideband provides people with unmatched speed on their phones and other devices.

Shares of Oracle have lost -16.5% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s loss of -13.3%. Stiff competition, lawsuits and integration risks are likely to impact Oracle’s near-term profitability.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Oracle has been benefiting from the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, including NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well in the long term.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) and NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ).

