The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Wayfair, JD.com, eBay and Fiverr International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 3, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon AMZN, Wayfair W, JD.com JD, eBay EBAY and Fiverr International FVRR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Amid the Pandemic

E-commerce continues to gain solid momentum in this coronavirus-hit world where many major sectors are facing widespread disruptions.

E-commerce, which has already become part and parcel of lives in today’s fast-paced world, is much more in demand now owing to COVID-19-led social distancing protocols, quarantine and lockdowns, and rising fears of contracting the virus.

All these are currently strengthening online retail shopping, bolstering the adoption rate of online payment solutions and boosting m-commerce user penetration rate, which in turn are driving the worldwide e-commerce market.

This is evident from the strong performance of the Global X E-Commerce ETF, which has gained 18.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Online Sales, Fast Delivery & Growth Figures

Notably, growing proliferation of fast delivery services being offered by online retailers as well as traditional retailers is boosting online sales in the current scenario.

E-commerce giant Amazon, which is best known for its fulfilment network strength and super fast delivery services, has been witnessing a flurry of orders on account of customers’ unwillingness to visit stores.

Further, Walmart, which is making concerted efforts to expand its fast delivery services, has witnessed 74% growth in e-commerce sales in the United States in first-quarter fiscal 2021.

A survey conducted by Retail Systems Research found that 90% out of 1200 customers were hesitant to venture out for shopping at physical stores.

According to a report by Adobe Analytics, online sales rose 49% year over year in April 2020 in the United States.

Per an Ipsos MORI survey, 50% of China and 31% of Italy consumers are switching to e-commerce more often. Other countries such as Vietnam, India and Russia have witnessed an increase of 57%, 55% and 27%, respectively.

The above-mentioned discussion reflects a booming e-commerce market. Per a report by Statista, the worldwide e-commerce space is expected to cross revenues of $2.3 trillion through 2020.

Further, the report suggests that revenues are anticipated to reach $3.1 trillion at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2024. User penetration in the market for 2020 is projected at 46.6% and is likely to reach 60% by 2024.

Our Picks

Given the upbeat prospects, investors can tap the following e-commerce stocks as these are well-poised to beat the COVID-19 qualms on strong fundamentals.

Wayfair, which is headquartered in Boston, MA, is witnessing strong acceleration in new and repeat customer orders. Also, an expanding active customer base and strength in the company's direct retail business remain major positives.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) companyis aggressively investing in international regions in order to bolster presence and expand in-house-brand offerings. All these are likely to drive Wayfair’s top-line in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beijing, China-based JD.com is riding on its JD Retail segment, which is the key-growth driver courtesy of its robust omni-channel strategy.

Further, the company’s New Businesses segment is amajor positive. This Zacks Rank #1 company’s strengthening momentum across third-party logistics, Flash Delivery initiative and expanding 24-hour delivery service are other encouraging factors. Also, the integration of AI into JD’s warehouse network is expected to continue accelerating the delivery of its direct sales orders.

San Jose, CA-based eBay is gaining on strong momentum across its managed payment offerings, which bodes well for its gross merchandise volume. Additionally, strength in promoted listings is encouraging.

Further, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s initiatives toward enhancing seller experience by offering innovative seller tools and delivering better buyer experience by building product catalogs utilizing structured data hold promise.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Fiverr International is benefiting from marketing efficiency, and strong focus on product and technology enhancements.

Further, the launch of four industry stores, namely Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture and Politics, is expected to aid the company in expanding catalog and gaining momentum across larger businesses.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock’s accelerated AI efforts through personalization and customer support are likely to boost sales in the near term.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.