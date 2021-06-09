The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, T-Mobile and Moderna

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Moderna, Inc. MRNA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Tesla and UnitedHealth

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Tesla, and UnitedHealth Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Amazon have underperformed the broader market in the last one-year period (+23% vs. +36.2%) on a combination of worries, ranging from the company's less advantageous standing in the post-pandemic world to negative sentiment on all 'growthy' stocks in a rising interest rate environment.

That said, the Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to its ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive.

Additionally, the strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company's cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company's margin expansion in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Tesla shares have gained +0.1% over the last six months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry's gain of +2.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles and superior technology.

Further, robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, an amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target raises a concern. Also, waning margins for Model S/X, chip crunch and lofty valuation of the firm are other concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>> )

Shares of UnitedHealth have gained +14.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry's gain of +13.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's top line has been boosted by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

UnitedHealth remains well poised to gain from its government business. Further, a sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation have led to a solid capital position, thereby enabling the company to engage in share buybacks and dividend payments. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US and Moderna.

