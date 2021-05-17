The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Tesla, NextEra Energy, CME Group and Boston Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 17, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, CME Group Inc. CME and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Tesla and NextEra

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Tesla, and NextEra Energy. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have moved sideways to down since September last year, as the market became increasingly skeptical about the company's standing in the post-Covid world. As a result, the stock has lagged the broader market over the past year - up +32.4% vs. +46.5% for the S&P 500 index.

In addition to the company's ecommerce dominance, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio is a key catalyst for growth. However, rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Google poses risk. Further, growing transportation costs are a matter of concern.

Tesla shares have lost ground lately, as sentiment has turned against 'growth' companies in a backdrop of inflation worries, but the stock has otherwise been a stellar performer (up +42.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry's gain of +29.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, the firm's high operating costs and massive capex owing to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories might strain near-term financials. Waning margins for Model S/X, chip crunch and lofty valuation of the firm are other concerns.

Shares of NextEra have lost -12.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry's gain of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra Energy is likely to benefit from its well-chalked out $50-$55 billion capital investment plan to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to the generation portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, as well as other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer, the company's operations and profitability might be hampered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group and Boston Scientific.

