The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Royal Dutch Shell, Estee Lauder, Enbridge and Norfolk Southern

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Enbridge Inc. ENB and Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Royal Dutch Shell and Estee Lauder

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon, Royal Dutch Shell and Estee Lauder. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Amazon shares have essentially moved sideways after the record Q4 earnings report, though they have signficantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+55.5% vs. +18.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding original content portfolio.

Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features remained another positive. Expanding smart home products offerings were tailwinds.

However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain headwinds for the company's margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Google poses a risk. Growing transportation costs remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +21% in the last six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry's gain of +7.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds.

Shell's trading business has been instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of the coronavirus-induced oil price slump. Further, the company's position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future and pledged to halve carbon emissions over the next five decades. Meanwhile, the firm's high investment grade rating translates into low borrowing rates. Consequently, Shell is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.

(You can read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>> )

Estee Lauder shares have gained +14.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Cosmetics industry's rise of +13%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's robust cost-control measures, amid the coronavirus outbreak, drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021.

Also, its Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. However, some store closures and reduced traffic in reopened ones are a concern.

Also, international travel restrictions have been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations. Apart from these, as part of its two-year Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program introduced in August 2020, the company had unveiled plans to reduce retail footprint.

(You can read the full research report on Estee Lauder here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge and Norfolk Southern.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.