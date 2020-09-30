The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Medtronic, CME Group, Intuitive Surgical and Duke Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Medtronic plc MDT, CME Group Inc. CME, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG and Duke Energy Corporation DUK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Medtronic and CME

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Medtronic and CME Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Amazon shares have lost some ground lately, but they have otherwise been standout performers in the year-to-date period (+71.8% vs. +4.1% for the S&P 500 index). The Zacks analyst points out that Covid-19 pandemic has further cemented the online retailer's leadership position.

Amazon has been gaining from a coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, the surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance.

Moreover, expanding the AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Shares of Medtronic have lost -4.6% over the past year against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s fall of -1.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups of the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.

In the first-quarter of fiscal 2021, there was a faster than expected sales recovery. Procedure volumes began to recover this quarter in multiple markets globally. Also, the company drove market share gains in a number of large businesses. It saw significant growth in ventilators sales in the first quarter.

Based on the ongoing strong business recovery trend, Medtronic expects its fiscal second-quarter sales of most of the core segments to exceed or remain in line with the company average. On the flip side, the company registered a significant year-over-year decline in these figures. Barring Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal, there were dismal performances across all business segments and geographies.

(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>> )

CME Group shares have lost -2.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry’s rise of 12.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that CME Group’s strong market position, driven by a variety of derivative product lines bodes well.

Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services.

However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in an unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition also poses financial risk.

(You can read the full research report on CME Group here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuitive Surgical and Duke Energy.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that have beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.