The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Microsoft, Twitter and MSCI

Tech Giants Earnings Roster for October 26th: GOOGL, MSFT and More

Big technology stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect gains from the coronavirus pandemic-induced ongoing digitization and the rising adoption of Internet services across the world.

The increasing demand for tech-ridden products and services, owing to the rising work-from-home and learn-from-home trends amid the pandemic, is likely to have benefited the tech giants.

The trends are expected to have bolstered the sales of processors utilized in enterprise laptops and data center servers, which, in turn, is expected to have benefited technology companies in the to-be-reported quarter.

The growing proliferation of advanced technologies such as AI, Machine Learning (ML), IoT, blockchain, analytics, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, IoT and quantum computing is expected to have persisted as a major positive.

The remote-working trend has been fueling the demand for remote project collaborations, video conferencing and huge data storage, which, in turn, has been bolstering the demand for cloud-computing products and services worldwide. This is expected to have been one of the key growth factors for bigwigs in third-quarter 2021.

The growing 5G deployment as well as the proliferation of autonomous vehicles, wearables and other connected devices, and online payment apps is anticipated to have been another positive for tech companies.

Apart from these, rising user penetration on social media platforms is expected to have continued aiding the performance of the tech sector. An upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and the improving ad environment are expected to have positively impacted social media companies.

However, slowing momentum in the PC market along with the global shortage of semiconductors is anticipated to have been a major concern for tech giants.

Sneak Peek on Upcoming Releases

Let’s see how the following big technology companies are poised ahead of their quarterly results slated to be reported on Oct 26.

Alphabet’s third-quarter 2021 performance is expected to have gained from its robust Search segment. Its expanding ad services portfolio, strong search engine and improving search results are likely to have contributed well to Search revenues.

The company’s strengthening cloud services portfolio and an increasing number of data centers are expected to have aided the performance of Google Cloud in the to-be-reported quarter. Its go-to-market strategy, advancing cloud infrastructure and the solid adoption of Google Workspace are expected to get reflected in its third-quarter revenues.

Strength across Android, Nest & Google TV is anticipated to have aided its performance in the quarter under review. Google’s persistent efforts in infusing its video conferencing software — Google Meet — with advanced features are likely to have bolstered its user base in the quarter to be reported.

The growing prospects around Alphabet’s self-driving unit — Waymo — are expected to have been other major tailwinds. (Read more: Alphabet to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Alphabet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Notably, Alphabet has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 0.04% to $23.13 per share over the past 30 days.

Microsoft’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to have benefited from the continued strength in its cloud computing platform, Azure, which has been witnessing rapid adoption of the ongoing digitalization among business enterprises. The solid momentum across its Windows Commercial products and workspace communication tool — Teams — is also likely to have aided its performance in the quarter under review. The growing demand for Microsoft 365 and advanced security solutions is expected to have contributed well to top-line growth.

Increasing advertising demand and an improving job market scenario are expected to have driven the company’s Search and LinkedIn revenues. The solid adoption of the Game Pass subscription service and expanding Xbox Live monthly active user base are expected to have been a tailwind.

However, supply-chain disruptions and mounting product development expenses are anticipated to have been headwinds. (Read more: What to Expect Ahead of Microsoft Q1 Earnings Release?)

Notably, Microsoft has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been unchanged at $2.06 per share over the past 30 days.

Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 performance is expected to have benefited from improving advertiser spending on digital ads. The rising demand for Twitter’s solutions is expected to have contributed well to its ad revenues. Steady demand for video ad products like Video Website Cards and in-stream pre-roll is likely to have contributed to the top line.

The company’s increasing capability to proactively identify and remove abusive content from the platform is expected to have been another tailwind. The resumption of more events and product launches is expected to have aided the performance of the company.

However, rising expenses due to increased investments are expected to have weighed on the profit margins. (Read more: Twitter to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Notably, Twitter has an Earnings ESP of -39.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 6.2% to 17 cents per share over the past 30 days.

MSCI’s third-quarter 2021 results are likely to have gained from the solid adoption of ESG solutions in the investment process. The company’s focus on expanding into new areas like Wealth Management, Insurers, Derivatives, and ESG & Climate is expected to have driven growth in the customer base in the quarter under review.

Increasing demand for custom and factor index modules is anticipated to have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth in the third quarter. (Read more: MSCI to Report Third-Quarter Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Notably, MSCI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.39 per share over the past 30 days.

