The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Merck, Medtronic, Netflix and Anheuser-Busch InBev

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet GOOGL, Merck MRK, Medtronic MDT, Netflix NFLX and Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Merck and Medtronic

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, Merck and Medtronic. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alphabet shares have been strong performers relative to the market, the Tech sector, and even the Zacks Internet Services industry over the past year (+33.8% vs. +27.8%) despite cyclical pressures weighing on ad spending levels. The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet's outperformance, which is expected to continue over the coming quarters, is the company's strengthening cloud unit that is aiding substantial revenue growth.

Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum.

Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

Shares of Merck have lagged the peer group in the recent past as a result of long-standing genericization, competitive pressures and Covid-related disruptions. But Zacks analyst believes the long-term will likely be favorable given products like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion that have been driving sales.

Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. The potential separation into two companies makes strategic sense as the remaining Merck should be able to achieve higher profits than the combined company. However, Merck expects COVID-related business disruptions to impact sales in its Pharmaceuticals as well as Animal Health units in 2020 with maximum impact in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.

Medtronic’s shares have lost -10.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s rise of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that headwinds like unfavorable currency movement and global economic uncertainties continue to adversely affect Medtronic.

Medtronic saw significant growth in airways and ventilators sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 amid the pandemic. It is currently focusing on the geographical diversification of its businesses, apart from product innovation. Also, Medtronic demonstrated a strong solvency position. Its fourth quarter performance saw better-than-expected revenues.

Nonetheless, lower-than-expected earnings and weak performances demonstrated by the company at CER, backed by dismal performance in all major business segments and geographies are concerning. The company’s performance was primarily impacted from deferred procedures due to the pandemic.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.