The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, BP and Ford Motor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, salesforce.com, inc. CRM, Morgan Stanley MS, BP p.l.c. BP and Ford Motor Company F.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com and Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba, salesforce.com and Morgan Stanley. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Alibaba have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the last one-year period (+6.2% vs. +2.8%). Moreover, the Zacks analyst believes that the company’s fiscal fourth quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Growing China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive.

Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

Shares of salesforce.com have gained +5.6% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +6.6%, a reflection of the recent sentiment shift away from 'growthy' large-cap Tech stocks. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.

Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce.com here >>>)

Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry in the last one-year period (+101.2% vs. +91.0%). Additionally, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company's efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources. These initiatives, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to continue supporting financials.

Although steadily increasing expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes the Zacks analyst apprehensive, a strong balance sheet position is likely to continue supporting financials. Also, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect a solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.

(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. and Ford Motor.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.