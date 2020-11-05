The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Honeywell, Caterpillar, CSX Corp and Norfolk Southern Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, CSX Corporation CSX and Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alibaba, Honeywell and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba, Honeywell and Caterpillar. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alibaba shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet Commerce industry in the year-to-date period (+34.6% vs. +55.3%), likely reflecting a 'China discount'. That said, the stock has been a strong perfomer, a trend that the Zacks analyst believes will continue on the back of steady improvement in core commerce and strong cloud business.

Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores.

However, higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern. Also, COVID-19 related economic uncertainties and macro headwinds in China are major concerns. In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>> )

Shares of Honeywell have lost -0.9% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s rise of +5.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead.

Solid demand for personal protective equipment, along with a strong backlog conversion rate, will act as tailwinds. It is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, the company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results.

Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical issues. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.

(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>> )

Caterpillar shares have gained +44.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Construction and Mining industry’s rise of +54.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that a recovering manufacturing sector, resumption of spending at miners, improved North American residential construction and strong construction demand in China hold promise for the company.

Caterpillar’s third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined year over year as overall demand remained weak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the fourth quarter the company anticipates demand to remain weak but at improved levels than the third quarter.

A weak backlog, lowering of inventory by dealers and weakness in non-residential construction will impact results in 2020. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will sustain margins in this scenario. Further, strong liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings and services and digital initiatives will fuel growth.

(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.