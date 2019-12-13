The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Cortexyme, Revolve and Uber

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –December 12, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group BABA, Beyond Meat BYND, Cortexyme CRTX, Revolve Group RVLV and Uber UBER.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Hottest IPOs of 2019

2019 was one of the busiest years for IPOs, and the calendar was packed with big tech unicorns and popular consumer brands. Here are some of the hottest market debuts we saw this year.

Aramco: Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil behemoth just officially became the world’s largest IPO, topping Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba’s $25 billion IPO. Shares jumped 10% on Wednesday and hit their daily limit. The company is now valued at $1.88 trillion.

Beyond Meat: The alternative meat company surged 163% on its first trading day, and priced its IPO at $25 a share, selling 9.5 million shares. BYND’s market cap hit $3.8 billion that day, and now trades around $76 a share.

Cortexyme: The biotech firm, which is focusing on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer’s, popped 93% in its May IPO.Shares opened at $20 a share, above its initial IPO range. CRTX now trades at over $33 a share.

Revolve Group: The millennial-focused e-tailer raised $212 million in its IPO, selling 11.8 million shares at $18 each. RVLV soared as much as 111% before closing at $34/share, but the stock now trades at almost $17 a share.

Uber: The ride-hailing giant was one of the most anticipated IPOs this year. Shares began trading at $42 apiece but closed down 7.6%; the company ended up raising $8.1 billion. UBER now trades at around $28 a share, with a market cap of $49 billion. Competitor Lyft also IPO’d in 2019, the stock has also fallen since its debut at $72 a share.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.