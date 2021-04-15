The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alcoa Corp, Ally Financial, Halliburton Co, Dow and Celanese Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alcoa Corporation AA, Ally Financial Inc. ALLY, Halliburton Company HAL, Dow Inc. DOW and Celanese Corporation CE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Wall Street is gearing up for the first-quarter 2021 earnings season that will commence in full swing this week with reports from major banks and financial institutions. Investors have high expectations for this earnings period.

As of Apr 9, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index are expected to jump 20.4% year over year on 5.6% higher revenues. This estimate are impressive primarily because the first-quarter 2020 was partially affected by the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

A large number of stocks are likely to beat earnings estimates in first-quarter 2021. A handful of them are Zacks top-ranked stocks. Investment in these stocks is likely to be fruitful going forward.

Q1 2021 at a Glance

Several positive developments took place last quarter. First, the U.S. government ramped up nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis. The speeding up of the process implies faster-than-expected reopening of the U.S. economy. This along with the easing of COVID-19 infections boosted business activities.

Second, the two major fiscal stimuli, the $900 billion of the second-round of government aid package approved in late December and a fresh round of a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by the Biden administration in February significantly strengthened the U.S. economy.

Third, a series of recently released economic data like job market data, manufacturing and services index, vehicle sales and consumer satisfaction optimization indexes have clearly indicated that the U.S. economy is witnessing a strong recovery since the beginning of 2021.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to five stocks slated to release first-quarter earnings results within next week. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after the earnings releases. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Alcoa Corp. produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The company has an Earnings ESP of +6.32%.

Alcoa has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.4% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.8%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Apr 15, after the closing bell.

Ally Financial provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.43%.

Ally Financial has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.3%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Apr 16, before the opening bell.

Halliburton Co. is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.63%.

Halliburton has an expected earnings growth rate of 44.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.8% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.7%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Apr 21, before the opening bell.

Dow provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through the Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings segments.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +6.56%. Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Apr 22, before the opening bell.

Celanese Corp. is a technology and specialty materials company that manufactures and sells high-performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.61%.

Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Apr 22, after the closing bell.

