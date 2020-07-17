The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AGCO Corporation, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Stanley Black & Decker, Rockwell Automation and Berry Global

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 17, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AGCO Corporation AGCO, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK and Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Industrial Production Showing Signs of Turnaround: 5 Top Picks

U.S. industrial production witnessed back-to-back monthly gains in May and June defying the second wave of the coronavirus in many states. Notably, industrial production suffered a sharp decline in March and April thanks to lockdowns imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Industrial Production Surges in June

The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production climbed 5.4% in June compared with 1.4% in May. The consensus estimate was for an increase of 4.6%. Notably, U.S. industrial production tumbled 12.5% in April and 4.4% in March.

However, the metric remained 10.9% below its pre-pandemic level in February and plunged 42.6% year over year in the second quarter, marking the largest quarterly decline since World War II.

Meanwhile, in June, out of the three broad sectors, the manufacturing sector jumped 7.2% buoyed by strong performance of motor vehicles and parts. Mining activities fell 2.9% while the output of utilities increased 4.2%.

Capacity utilization for overall industrial production in June increased to 68.6% compared with upwardly revised 65.1% in May. The consensus estimate was 68%.

U.S. Manufacturing Showing Signs of Rebound

On Jul 1, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that the U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) jumped 9.5% to 52.6% in June from 43.1% in May and an 11-year low of 41.5% in April. Notably, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing activities. The consensus estimate was 49.3%.

Per the study of the ISM, June marked the first month of expansion of the manufacturing industry since February. Moreover, June's reading was the highest since May 2019. Notably, 13 of the 18 industries tracked by ISM expanded in June. Notably, the manufacturing sector constitutes 12% of the U.S. GDP.

New orders index soared to 56.4% in June from 31.8 in May. New export orders index surged to 47.6 in June from 39.5 in May. Production index jumped to 57.3 in June from 33.2 in May. Employment index climbed to 42.1% in June from 32.1% in May. Manufacturing added 581,000 jobs in the last two months.

On Jun 23, the IHS Markit reported that its preliminary purchasing managers' index for the U.S. manufacturing sector rose to 49.6 in June from 39.8 in May, reflecting the U.S. manufacturing industries are recovering gradually.

Our Top Picks

At this stage, we have narrowed down our search to five industrial product stocks that gained more than the broad-market S&P 500 Index in the past month and witnessed strong earnings estimates revisions in the last seven days.

A positive earnings estimate revision in the last seven days when the economy is suffering from the resurgence of COVID-19, highlights the solid business model and robust growth potential of these companies. Moreover, each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AGCO Corp.manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment like high horsepower tractors, utility tractors and compact tractors and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers hay tools and forage equipment also. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has improved 3.9% over the last 7 days. The Zacks Rank #1 stock has surged 9.9% in the past month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has improved 4.1% over the last 7 days. The Zacks Rank #1 stock has advanced 7.6% in the past month.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. manufactures and provides tools (power and hand tools) and related accessories, healthcare solutions, electronic security solutions, engineered fastening systems and many more items and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has improved 7.6% over the last 7 days. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has appreciated 9.5% in the past month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 7 days. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has gained 3.9% in the past month.

Berry Global Group Inc. manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products. Its services include personal care, healthcare as well as beverage and food markets in South America, North America, Asia and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 7 days. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has increased 3.3% in the past month.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.