The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Uber, Deere & Co, Applied Materials, TJX Companies and Dominion Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 07, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. ADBE, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, Deere & Company DE, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX and Dominion Energy, Inc. D.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Adobe, Uber and Deere

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Uber Technologies and Deere & Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+40% vs. +33.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products.

The company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Shares of Uber have gained +60.8% in the last six months against the Zacks Internet Services industry's gain of +16.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Uber's delivery business is witnessing a boom with online order volumes from homebound customers surging.

Under such circumstances, the acquisition of Postmates (completed last December), which expands its delivery unit, provides a further boost. Moreover, the passage of Proposition 22 in California has removed a major hurdle for Uber. This allows the company to retain the independent contractor status for its drivers and delivery people in California, rather than classifying them as employees.

However, a significant downturn in the Mobility business is concerning. Although ride volumes have improved from the April lows, it is way below 2019 levels. Due to this ride's weakness, Uber expects to become profitable in 2021 instead of 2020, as was anticipated previously.

(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>> )

Deere's shares have gained +24.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Farm Equipment industry's rise of +20.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that growing reliance on advanced technology will continue to fuel Deere's revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth.

Deere projects fiscal 2021 net income to be between $3.6 billion and $4 billion. The company expects to benefit from the improving farm prospects and stabilization in the construction and forestry markets in fiscal 2021. Higher U.S. farm income forecasts and pick-up in commodity prices bode well for agricultural equipment demand, which will drive Deere's top line.

Moreover, the company remains well poised for long term growth, backed by steady investments in new products with advanced technologies. Deere is focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process.

(You can read the full research report on Deere here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials, TJX Companies and Dominion Energy.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.