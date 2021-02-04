The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Toyota Motor, QUALCOMM, Eli Lilly and PetroChina

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Toyota and Qualcomm

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Toyota Motor and QUALCOMM. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+32.2% vs. +29.1%). The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

Shares of Toyota have gained +16.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s gain of +43%. The Zacks analyst believes that high R&D expenses, as well as increased labor and raw material costs are likely to dent its near-term margins. Moreover, elevated leverage and declining cash flows of the firm may restrict financial flexibility.

The company possesses an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scio, which position it well and are expected to boost the top and bottom lines. With electric vehicles (EV) becoming the hottest trend, Toyota aims to achieve half of the global sales from EVs by 2025.

Toyota’s partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive its electrification plans. Amid the gradual recovery of the auto market, Toyota has boosted its fiscal 2021 guidance.

QUALCOMM shares have gained +27.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s rise of +25.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile.

The company is focused on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity. It resolved a dispute with Huawei and inked a new long-term patent license agreement, which augurs well for long-term revenues. Qualcomm launched low-priced 5G chips for the masses for a seamless transition to 5G while delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity.

However, lower handset shipments due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain a near-term headwind. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand from China. Over the past years, the company’s margins have declined due to high operating and research and development expenses. Competition from low-cost chip manufacturers like MediaTek is another concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly and PetroChina.

