The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Raytheon, Anthem, Palo Alto Networks and Roper Tech

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. ADBE, Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, Anthem, Inc. ANTM, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Raytheon and Anthem

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Raytheon, and Anthem. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. +41.1%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe has been benefiting from strong demand for its cloud products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have also been driving top-line growth.

Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across mobile apps are other major positives. Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud are likely to support its revenue growth in the quarters ahead.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Raytheon shares have gained +19.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that merger related synergies and solid order growth are likely to aid Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon’s management remains upbeat about the growth of both domestic and international programs in the quarters ahead. RTX’s SEAKR Engineering acquisition is expected to boost its space-based capabilities. Restrictions on air travel due to COVID-19, however, have been weighing on RTX’s operating results. The near-term outlook for commercial air traffic too remains bleak and is a major concern.

(You can read the full research report on Raytheon here >>> )

Shares of Anthem have gained +16.7% in the last three months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of +16%. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic buyouts and collaborations, and an expanding product portfolio is likely to drive Anthem’s long-term growth.

Anthem has recently witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive its membership further. It exited the third quarter with 44.3 million members. Escalating costs and a weak balance sheet, however, remain as major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Anthem here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Palo Alto Networks and Roper Tech.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.