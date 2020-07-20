The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Coca-Cola, Honeywell International, Starbucks and Fiserv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe ADBE, Coca-Cola KO, Honeywell International HON, Starbucks SBUX and Fiserv FISV.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Adobe, Coca-Cola and Honeywell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Coca-Cola and Honeywell International. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+38% vs. +31.6%), with the Zacks analyst expecting the momentum to continue on the back of the company’s market position, compelling product lines, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. Further, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.

Shares of Coca-Cola have lost -18.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s fall of -13.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus areas, which led to the expansion of retail value share.

It is gaining from the effective execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company. Despite a beat, its top line declined in the first quarter as gains from a strong start to 2020 were offset by disruptions in the latter half of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It witnessed a decline in unit case volume, while price/mix and concentrate sales remained flat. The company expects the pandemic to significantly hurt second-quarter results. Also, adverse currency impacts are likely to persist.

Honeywell shares have gained +13.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s rise of +14.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for its warehouse automation products is likely to boost Honeywell’s revenues in the quarters ahead.

Also, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve the company’s near-term profitability. Its acquisitions will likely prove beneficial. The company is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through share repurchases and dividend payouts.

The company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and the volatile oil market will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical issues. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Starbucks and Fiserv.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.