The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Abbott Laboratories, Barrick Gold, HSBC Holdings and Square

Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Abbott and Barrick Gold

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Systems, Abbott Laboratories and Barrick Gold. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry year to date (+38.2% vs. +30.4%). The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. Further, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.

Shares of Abbott have gained +15.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s fall of -7.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. New product launches and acquisitions should boost sales further.

Abbott posted better-than-expected numbers for the second quarter. However, the figures declined year over year. Despite $615 million of COVID-19 diagnostic testing-related sales, this year-over-year decline was primarily due to the pandemic-led fall in procedure volumes in many businesses.

However, the company’s Diabetes Care, Nutrition, and EPD arms collectively grew more than 9% in the first half of 2020 leveraging on the pandemic situation. Apart from the launch of COVID-19 tests, the company also obtained FDA for Libre 2 as an iCGM. It also received CE Mark for TriClip.

Barrick Gold shares have gained +5.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Mining - Gold industry’s rise of +20.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows.

Annual earnings estimates for Barrick have been moving up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects. A significant portion of its exploration budget has been allocated to the Americas.

Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. The joint venture combines the respective mining operations, assets, reserves and resources. The merger also formed an industry-leading gold company. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Barrick also has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HSBC Holdings and Square.

