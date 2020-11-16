The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AbbVie, Square, Honda Motor, Canadian Pacific Railway and Wayfair

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Square and Honda

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie, Square and Honda Motor. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (+10.2% vs. -0.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s key drug, Humira, is seeing strong demand trends in the United States.

AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It gained approvals for two new drugs with significant potential, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in 2019. Both are off to a strong start. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential.

However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in hepatitis C virus (HCV) drug Mavyret’s sales is a concern.

Shares of Square have gained +183.4% over the past one-year period against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of +85.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Square’s comprehensive commerce ecosystem, accelerated business growth and entry into bitcoin space remain major positives.

Notably, strong momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to be tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term.

However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain headwinds.

Honda Motor shares have underperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry in the year to date period (-1.6% vs. +12.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that in anticipation of a slowdown in India and North America, the company expects sales to decline year over year in fiscal 2021.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the auto industry, sales and earnings of Honda is likely to suffer a major blow, going forward. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may also limit its cash flows.

However, the firm’s frequent collaborations with companies like General Motors and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand business and bolster prospects. Its healthy balance sheet, improving cash flows and investor-friendly moves are other positives.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Pacific Railway and Wayfair.

