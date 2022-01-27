The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AbbVie, Edwards Lifesciences and Johnson Controls International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 27, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW, and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Edwards Lifesciences and Johnson Controls

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Johnson Controls International plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +11.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that several new drugs in AbbVie’s portfolio have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

Successful label expansions of Imbruvica and Venclexta have been boosting AbbVie’s revenues. ABBV also has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified its revenue base, enhancing its long-term growth potential. FDA’s order to include a heart-risk warning in the label of JAK inhibitor drug, Rinvoq, however, may hurt the drug’s sales.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>> )

Edwards Lifesciences shares have gained +1.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s loss of -10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the huge untapped potential in emerging markets will act as a positive catalyst for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences finished the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings despite the impact of the Delta variant. Edwards has also reinstated its full-year 2021 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of the current bullish trend. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and the PASCAL system across Europe is another catalyst. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues, however, remain as the major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Edwards Lifesciences here >>> )

Shares of Johnson Controls have gained +1.4% in the last three months against the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry’s loss of -9.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Johnson Control is poised to benefit from a strong balance sheet, COGS reduction initiative and the OpenBlue digital platform.

Strategic buyouts of Synchrony, EasyIO BEMS product line, Qolsys and Silent-Aire along with collaborations with Microsoft, Pelion, DigiCert, UL, SafeTraces and Phylagen also augur well for Johnson's growth prospects. Supply chain issues, forex woes, as well as stiff competition are likely to weigh on JCI’s margins, though.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson Controls here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) and Etsy, Inc. (ETSY).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.