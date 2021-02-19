The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott Lab, SAP SE, Freeport-McMoRan, Kraft Heinz and American International Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Abbott Laboratories ABT, SAP SE SAP, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and American International Group, Inc. AIG.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Abbott, SAP and Freeport McMoRan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories, SAP SE and Freeport-McMoRan. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Abbott shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry in the year to date period (+16.2% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses.

At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna.

In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, Abbott’s performance was disappointing especially in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

Shares of SAP have lost -21.7% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +14.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that SAP is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of S/4HANA, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions.

Momentum witnessed by Ariba and Fieldglass solutions is also noteworthy. SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is also well-poised to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures.

Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul. Nevertheless, soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>> )

Freeport-McMoRan’s shares have gained +61.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Mining – Non Ferrous industry’s rise of +44.1%. The Zacks analyst expects the company to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost its production capacity.

It is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification. Furthermore, higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. Freeport's efforts to reduce debt are also encouraging.

However, it faces operational challenges in certain mines. Declining sales volumes is another concern. Moreover, lower volumes across North and South America have led to higher unit costs across these operations.

(You can read the full research report on Freeport-McMoRan here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Kraft Heinz and American International Group.

