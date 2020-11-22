The Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shareholders, with its shares surging 19% to US$31.47 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at CN¥896m, beating analyst expectations by 7.5%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DAO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Youdao from nine analysts is for revenues of CN¥5.86b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 137% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting CN¥15.63 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥5.69b and CN¥12.00 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Youdao even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of CN¥273, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Youdao, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥46.88 and the most bearish at CN¥30.09 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Youdao's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Youdao's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 137% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 55% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 23% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Youdao to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥273, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Youdao. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Youdao analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Youdao that we have uncovered.

