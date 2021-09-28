The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YORW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.52, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $44.52, representing a -17.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.77 and a 9.39% increase over the 52 week low of $40.70.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.36%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the yorw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YORW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YORW as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an decrease of -6.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YORW at 1.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.