Dividends
YORW

The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YORW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.86, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $41.86, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.27 and a 21.12% increase over the 52 week low of $34.56.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.26%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YORW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YORW

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular