The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YORW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.86, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $41.86, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.27 and a 21.12% increase over the 52 week low of $34.56.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.26%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

