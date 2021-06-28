The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that YORW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.39, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $46.39, representing a -12.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.97 and a 14.35% increase over the 52 week low of $40.57.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.97%, compared to an industry average of 12.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to YORW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YORW as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (YORW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 10.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YORW at 1.57%.

