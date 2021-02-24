The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $43.15, representing a -15.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.27 and a 24.86% increase over the 52 week low of $34.56.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.16%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

