The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.76, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $48.76, representing a -9.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.77 and a 19.8% increase over the 52 week low of $40.70.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.57%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the yorw Dividend History page.

