The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.187 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.16, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $47.16, representing a -8.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.27 and a 36.46% increase over the 52 week low of $34.56.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.16%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YORW Dividend History page.

