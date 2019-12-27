The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

The York Water Company (YORW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.18, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $46.18, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.27 and a 52.41% increase over the 52 week low of $30.30.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

