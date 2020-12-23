Personal Finance

The Year in Stocks: 2020 Tossed in the Streaming Cyclone

Publisher
Variety
Published

“May you live in interesting times.” This past year calls to mind that old saying, allegedly an ancient curse directed at one’s enemies. But 2020, with all its tumult and terror, isn’t one to forget for media and entertainment companies. It marked a pivotal year when the sector’s biggest companies made tough decisions to reorient […]

