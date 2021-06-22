The Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Share Price Has Gained 221%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 221%. And in the last month, the share price has gained 10%. We note that Yatra Online reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 56% in three years.

Yatra Online wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Yatra Online actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 82%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 221%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Yatra Online

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Yatra Online's total shareholder return last year was 221%. That certainly beats the loss of about 16% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Yatra Online , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

