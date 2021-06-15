The Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Share Price Has Gained 59% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) share price is 59% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 43% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 21% in three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.9% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' fell 36% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:WH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' total shareholder return last year was 60%. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 8%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

