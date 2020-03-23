The Worst of the Selloff Hasn’t Even Begun

(New York)

Wall Street made a grim prognostication today. The street reminded investors that so far the losses in equities have been modest compared to prior routs. The S&P 500 is down (before today) 32% since its peak. That compares to 57% during the Financial Crisis, and 49% in the Dotcom bubble. Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 will see a 41% fall from peak to trough, while Bank of America thinks it will be 47%.

FINSUM: It is easy to imagine a couple more weeks of double digit losses before peak case-load hits and markets start to calm down. In our opinion, the rise and eventual decline in US cases will be the switch that turns markets on.

stocks

dow

S&P 500

recession

bear market

