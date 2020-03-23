Markets

The Worst of the Selloff Hasn’t Even Begun

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
The Worst of the Selloff Hasn’t Even Begun

(New York)

Wall Street made a grim prognostication today. The street reminded investors that so far the losses in equities have been modest compared to prior routs. The S&P 500 is down (before today) 32% since its peak. That compares to 57% during the Financial Crisis, and 49% in the Dotcom bubble. Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 will see a 41% fall from peak to trough, while Bank of America thinks it will be 47%.

FINSUM: It is easy to imagine a couple more weeks of double digit losses before peak case-load hits and markets start to calm down. In our opinion, the rise and eventual decline in US cases will be the switch that turns markets on.

  • stocks
  • dow
  • S&P 500
  • recession
  • bear market

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular