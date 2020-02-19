The Worrying Potential Fundamental Economic Impact of Trump's Pardons

Yesterday, in a move that may on the surface seem unrelated to the stock market and the economy, Donald Trump announced some pardons and sentence commutations. In fact, though, the nature of the crimes these pardons are for makes them very relevant to economic matters and they could not have come at a worse time.

As an Englishman, the presidential pardon power has always seemed a bit strange to me. English Kings and Queens have had the power to pardon convicted criminals for centuries, and that is presumably where the founding fathers got the idea. In the U.K. it was recognized as a potentially corrupt thing and effectively ended a long time ago. It is occasionally used to right injustices, such as the last time, when, in 2013, a posthumous pardon was granted to Alan Turing, but not on a regular basis.

Pardoning is, however, a constitutional right of the President in America, so there is nothing wrong in Donald Trump exercising that right.

Still, something doesn’t have to be wrong to be ill-advised.

The pardons announced by the Trump administration yesterday have one notable thing in common: They are all for "white-collar" crimes such as fraud and corruption. That isn’t unusual. Inevitably, presidents use pardons to free their acquaintances and allies, and fraud and corruption are the crimes of choice of those that move in those circles. At this time in American history, however, the message that sends could be used to sow distrust in capitalism itself.

The most common theory about what message Trump is trying to send here is that he is attempting to calm the ears of those members of his campaign staff and inner circle who are currently in legal trouble. That could be true, but the intended message is irrelevant. To an observer outside of that group, and certainly to anyone in the business world, these pardons just say that fraud and corruption are excusable and therefore presumably okay.

That is not a message capitalism can afford to send.

I have made the point before in these pages that capitalism can contain the seeds of its own destruction. History shows us that it is the best economic system yet devised by mankind, but that doesn’t mean that it is immune from criticism, and even challenge. If enough people believe that it is leading to fraud, corruption, and exploitation, they will look to radical solutions.

The answer in the past has always been that capitalism, when combined with a democratic political system, has shown that it can adapt and self-regulate. There are anti-trust laws and checks on the unbridled power of corporations for a reason.

In the current climate of political extremism, however, those sensible restrictions are often seen as either not enough, or too much. The threat to the system, therefore, doesn’t just come from the political left; it can also come from the right.

Pardoning white-collar crimes en masse may suit the President politically right now, but it plays into the hands of those who say that things have gone too far, that the cycle of wealth (where money is used to buy power, which is used to increase wealth, which is used to buy more power, etc) is out of hand and that the system is broken.

That is not an impression that capitalism can afford to reinforce, now or ever.

