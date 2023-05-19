The World’s Largest Payroll Providers Can Now Use Bitwage To Pay Employees In Bitcoin

Bitwage, a leading provider of Bitcoin payroll and invoicing, has introduced a solution that allows employers to seamlessly connect their payroll providers to Bitwage's service. This development simplifies and ensures compliance for workers who wish to receive a percentage of their paycheck in Bitcoin, stablecoins or USD. Notably, this solution is compatible with various payroll providers, including ADP, Paychex, Paycom, Gusto, Trinet and many others.

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, what sets Bitwage apart is its non-custodial experience, ensuring that employees receive their payments directly into the wallet of their choice, maximizing security and minimizing risk.

To implement this solution, companies need to sign up on the Bitwage platform and connect their payroll provider through the Bitwage Automated Connection. From there, Bitwage creates a custom, post-tax benefit on the payroll provider's portal, allowing employees to opt-in. Employees can then choose the amount they wish to be deducted from their paycheck and distributed through Bitwage.

With each pay cycle, Bitwage automatically generates a payroll for each employee based on their payroll preferences, extracting the necessary data directly from the payroll system. Employees can receive their payments directly into their preferred Bitcoin, crypto or stablecoin wallet or even as their local currency into their bank accounts.

Bitwage's CEO, Jonathan Chester, emphasized their mission to enable workforces to be paid in their preferred method, whether it's bitcoin or fiat. “We recognize that crypto can be scary for employers, so to enable this mission, we are building out fully compliant solutions and removing the complexities and custodial risk of crypto from the equation,” Chester said.

