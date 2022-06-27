The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Bull? CEO Michael Saylor Calls for Cryptocurrency Regulation

By Landon Manning

Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy and outspoken Bitcoin (BTC) advocate, has put forth a call for the U.S. government to regulate sketchy cryptocurrencies and stablecoins that have damaged public confidence in the gold standard of digital assets, bitcoin itself.

Since his company, MicroStrategy, the intelligence and mobile software firm, began betting big on bitcoin in August 2020, Saylor has repeatedly been a public advocate for the world’s premier cryptocurrency, touting its uses and potential as store of value while continually reinvesting company funds into the asset. Despite the recent crash, Saylor’s commitment to bitcoin is as strong as ever, and Saylor identified a new target that he believes the Bitcoin community should endorse wholeheartedly.

On a live video appearance with NorthmanTrader’s founder and lead market strategist, Sven Henrich, Saylor claimed that a major cause of the bitcoin crash has been the so-called “parade of horribles,” shaky or fraudulent cryptocurrencies that take advantage of an unregulated industry to scam large amounts of money from uninformed investors. “What you have is a $400 billion cloud of opaque, unregistered securities trading without full and fair disclosure, and they are all cross-collateralized with bitcoin,” he said, adding that mainstream financial institutions treat bitcoin with skepticism “because of the slime that gets onto the asset class from all the unregistered securities.”

It has indeed been these shakier assets that have brought down bitcoin’s hard-earned and growing reputation as a durable store of value, as the failure of some of the most egregiously unregulated, lesser cryptocurrencies have had a serious impact on the fortune of bitcoin as well. Not only is a very public and embarrassing collapse for one cryptocurrency a blight on bitcoin’s image, it could also cause a liquidity crisis that swallows up perfectly legitimate businesses who interact with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Saylor cited this recent price crisis specifically, as the failure of stablecoins — like Terra Luna — has brought very serious trouble to bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges, regardless of the conduct of the exchanges themselves. “The general public shouldn’t be buying unregistered securities from wildcat bankers that may or may not be there next Thursday.” He went on to claim that many “crypto exchanges, offshore and onshore, are unregistered, unregulated and offer 20x leverage.” In other words, it’s a recipe for disaster. Saylor urged that the cure for this problem is simple: Regulators should apply a consistent set of guidelines for this industry as a whole, knocking out bad-faith actors and risky practices while continuing to let the rock-solid fundamentals of Bitcoin show their worth.

Saylor, for his part, seems totally unshaken as to the long-term value of bitcoin, its bold economic vision, its secure and transparent blockchain infrastructure, active community of forward-thinkers, decentralization, and all the other value propositions remain unchanged. In an interview with CNN on June 22, 2022, Saylor claimed that “we are witnessing the birth of a new industry.” Comparing Bitcoin to the oil industry, which was at first filled with failures but is now the bedrock of the world economy, Saylor was very optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. “We're here for the long term. Bitcoin is going to outlive all of us,” he told the press.

In other words, energy in the Bitcoin community is very high, despite these apparent setbacks. The world’s number one decentralized internet currency is offering the same deal that it has always promised: It’s a secure and revolutionary form of money that isn’t beholden to underhanded tactics because no human is in control of it. Saylor’s unbowed optimism should be an inspiration for the entire Bitcoin community, showing that we have the gumption to carry this project to even newer heights. First on the agenda, however, is ensuring that bitcoin’s reputation isn’t brought down by bad actors.

