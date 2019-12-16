By Michael Foster

How the heck do you fund your retirement today, with regular stocks yielding a pathetic 1.8%?

Today IaEURtmm going to show you exactly howaEUR"and weaEURtmre going to use my favorite tool, closed-end funds (CEFs) to do it. In fact, weaEURtmre going to zero in on a particular CEF thataEURtms the poster child for how these high-yielding funds can deliver the retirement you want on a modest nest eggaEUR"far less than that million bucks many advisors say you need.

To start, this solid fund pays a steady 6.4% dividend nowaEUR"nearly four times the payout youaEURtmd get from a aEURoeregularaEUR stock. Even better for retirees, it pays you that dividend monthly, in line with your bills.

ThereaEURtms more, too.

CEFs Disprove the Myth That You CanaEURtmt Beat the Index

IaEURtmve also picked out this particular fundaEUR"the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)aEUR"because it dispels one of the biggest myths youaEURtmll hear in investing: that active managers simply canaEURtmt beat the market.

But the truth is, CEFs beat their indexes all the time.

RQI, which invests in high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs), is the perfect example: itaEURtms handed its shareholders a massive 466% total return in the past decade, the highest of any CEF. RQI nearly doubled the return on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), in blue below, and more than doubled the return on the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), in red.

Destroying the Indexes



And no, IaEURtmm not cherry-picking here. When you go beyond stocks, to high-yield (and too-often-ignored) areas like REITs and preferred stocks, youaEURtmll find that almost all CEFs beat the corresponding index fund.

ThataEURtms the first thing I want to get across to you today: if youaEURtmre holding a REIT index fund like RWR, you are leaving money on the tableaEUR"guaranteed.

How a Little-Known Fund Pulled Off a 466% GainA

But exactly how can top-notch CEFsaEUR"and RQI in particularaEUR"deliver index-beating returns while sustaining monstrous 6.4% income streams? To answer that, we first need to take a deeper dive into the asset class RQI focuses on.

REITs are a kind of tax-advantaged corporation that collects capital from investors and then uses that capital to buy, improve and rent out real estate. There are all kinds of REITs: some specialize in strip malls, others in apartments and others in office space.

Their biggest attraction? High yields! Even if you were to simply buy RWR today, youaEURtmd get a 3.3% yield, far ahead of the S&P 500 average.

Those high payouts are the first step in RQIaEURtms strong return.

Step 2? Outperformance: over the long term, REITs simply outrun stocksaEUR"by a lot.

REITs Crush Stocks



If we go back to the beginning of the 2000s, when the index ETFs were first launched, we see that REITs about doubled the S&P 500aEURtms performance, even taking into account the implosion in real estate that was the 2007aEUR"09 Great Recession. That REITs survived this shock and still crushed stocks is a testament to just how powerful this asset class is.

But this isnaEURtmt all thataEURtms up RQIaEURtms sleeve.

Top-Notch Management Makes the Difference

As you can tell from its name, RQI is managed by Cohen & Steers, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager based in New York thataEURtms known in financial circles for understanding real estate better than just about everyone elseaEUR"and it shows in the performance of their funds.

ItaEURtms no surprise that RQI and another Cohen & Steers fund, the REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP), are the best-performing CEFs of the last decade. Cohen & SteersaEURtms other REIT funds are also top performers, and, yes, all of their funds beat their indexes, which again shows you that managed funds are more than capable of outperforming.

And in the case of RQI, the value of savvy management couldnaEURtmt be any clearer.

RQIaEURtms Top Picks Soar



A quick look at RQIaEURtms three biggest holdingsaEUR"warehouse REIT Prologis (PLD), in red above, and cell-tower owners Crown Castle International (CCI), in blue, and American Tower (AMT), in orangeaEUR"shows that these picks have averaged a shocking 29.3% return over the last year, while the REIT index has returned 11.4% over the same period. RQIaEURtms net asset value (NAV, or the market value of its overall portfolio) has risen nearly twice as much as the index, thanks to the management teamaEURtms careful stock selection:

RQIaEURtms Portfolio Crushes the REIT Sector



Despite the focus on REITs in both funds, RQI is able to sweep the floor with the index because management knows what REITs to avoid. The index, by definition, cannot, which is why it couldnaEURtmt avoid poor-performing REITs.

Duds Pull the Index Down



Above, you can see three major components of the REIT index, healthcare landlord Ventas (VTR), office REIT Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and shopping mall owner Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). All three have had an awful 12 months, delivering a negative total return, on average, in a period when stocks and REITs are up double digits.

This kind of lackluster performance from the worst REITs out there is hard to uncover before the fact if you arenaEURtmt spending a lot of time analyzing the hundreds of properties each REIT invests in. This is exactly the kind of careful due diligence thataEURtms the backbone of Cohen & SteersaEURtm monstrous gains over the long haul. And itaEURtms why RQI looks set to keep building on its 466% return over the last decade.

